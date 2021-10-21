Words And Phrases To Learn To Sound Like A Native Idahoan

Idaho has some unique language quirks. If you want to sound like a native Idahoan, you may want to learn these words and phrases. I bet people would be surprised to know that you were from out of state if you used this lingo.

 

  • 1

    Up South

    When you're going "Up South" you are likely going up into the South Hills. Some people find this weird but here it is pretty normal.

  • 2

    "I Bleed Blue"

    That is what you say if you love the Boise State Broncos. And it is a nod to the iconic blue football field at BSU.

  • 3

    "Can I get Fry Sauce"

    Fry sauce is like gold. It can go on everything and it is a delicious mix of ketchup and mayo.

  • 4

    Finger Steaks

    People in Idaho love their finger steaks. Think of a chicken finger only made out of steak and you dip it in fry sauce or cocktail sauce.

  • 5

    Jockey box

    Also known as the glove box or glove compartment. I had never heard of this until I moved to Idaho

  • 6

    Creek (crick) vs Creek (creek)

    There are two different types of creeks. A creek (crick) is smaller, a creek is larger.

  • 7

    Twinkie Flats

    The lovable nickname for Twin Falls. No idea where it came from but it stuck.

  • 8

    Caddywampus

    When things are just slightly off, maybe crooked or just slightly off.

  • 9

    Whistle Pig or Rock Chuck

    It is a marmot that lives all over the place. They are considered vermin and they are like a huge prairie dog.

  • 10

    Snowmagedon

    That really rough winter that we got a few years ago. People were snowed into their homes and it led to a lot of flooding later in the year. We call it Snowmagedon

