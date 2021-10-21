Words And Phrases To Learn To Sound Like A Native Idahoan
Idaho has some unique language quirks. If you want to sound like a native Idahoan, you may want to learn these words and phrases. I bet people would be surprised to know that you were from out of state if you used this lingo.
- 1
Up South
When you're going "Up South" you are likely going up into the South Hills. Some people find this weird but here it is pretty normal.
- 2
"I Bleed Blue"
That is what you say if you love the Boise State Broncos. And it is a nod to the iconic blue football field at BSU.
- 3
"Can I get Fry Sauce"
Fry sauce is like gold. It can go on everything and it is a delicious mix of ketchup and mayo.
- 4
Finger Steaks
People in Idaho love their finger steaks. Think of a chicken finger only made out of steak and you dip it in fry sauce or cocktail sauce.
- 5
Jockey box
Also known as the glove box or glove compartment. I had never heard of this until I moved to Idaho
- 6
Creek (crick) vs Creek (creek)
There are two different types of creeks. A creek (crick) is smaller, a creek is larger.
- 7
Twinkie Flats
The lovable nickname for Twin Falls. No idea where it came from but it stuck.
- 8
Caddywampus
When things are just slightly off, maybe crooked or just slightly off.
- 9
Whistle Pig or Rock Chuck
It is a marmot that lives all over the place. They are considered vermin and they are like a huge prairie dog.
- 10
Snowmagedon
That really rough winter that we got a few years ago. People were snowed into their homes and it led to a lot of flooding later in the year. We call it Snowmagedon