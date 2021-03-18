The 10 Rules Of Living In Idaho
Every state has their own set of "rules" or "guidelines". Idaho is no different. We have come up with some of the rules that people in Idaho follow and when you "break" one of these rules, we instantly know you are not from around here.
- 1
We wave and smile at strangers
If you see us waving to you or smiling at you, it is likely just because we made eye contact. Idahoans are a bunch of friendly people, we don't have to know you to strike up a conversation, wave or smile.
- 2
Potatoes go with every meal
And we pretty much eat a potato with every meal. It can be fried, boiled, mashed, baked, covered in gravy or with just salt. If you don't like potatoes I am not sure Idaho is right for you.
- 3
Know the difference between a creek and a crick
Yes, they are different. A creek is bigger, a crick is more like a stream but not a stream. Ok, admittedly this one is a bit confusing.
- 4
There is no such thing as too many guns
We like all the guns in all the calibers in all the sizes. Chances are someone is carrying on them near you right now. Guns are everywhere and that is how we like it.
- 5
Fry Sauce is better than any other condiment
Fry sauce is heaven. If you are dunking your fries in ranch or ketchup you may get a couple strange looks. Fry sauce is life.
- 6
Losing cell service is a good thing
Idahoans look for places that they can lose cell phone service so they can get away from it all. Losing cell phone service does not mean we need to get it there, it means we found where we want to be for a few days.
- 7
Don't complain about the smell
Whether it is the dairy farm, the sugar beet factory, not Chobani, the factory, whatever, it smells like money to an Idahoan. It is embraced
- 8
Don't try to make it like where you came from
You moved from there because you didn't like things there, so when coming to Idaho don't try to make Idaho like there because we like it here. Does that make sense?
- 9
Life will be hard if you are vegetarian
If you have any issues with a lot of food it is going to be tough to live here. Not impossible, and we don't blame you for your life choices. That being said, there are a lot of steak houses, dairy farms, cheese, bread. If you have food intolerances it might be hard to accommodate your lifestyle.
- 10
Don't count on the weather
One day it may be gorgeous and sunny, the next a blizzard and snow, and the day after that it may rain like crazy. Sometimes it does all of those things in one day. Don't bet on the weather, you will lose.