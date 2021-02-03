12 Types Of Twin Falls Drivers You Encounter On Blue Lakes Daily

Blue Lakes pretty much has the most traffic of any street in the area. And with the traffic there comes all sorts of drivers that will drive you absolutely bonkers. These are the drivers we have labeled that you will encounter on the stretch of road at any given time, sometimes all at once.

1 "Always Right" driver This tends to be us when we drive. We don't ever think we are doing something wrong. I am so guilty of this.

2 The "Slow Poke" This driver is the one who can't drive over 20 miles per hour. Sometimes it is a little old lady or little old man and it's hard to be upset with it.

3 The "Weaver" This is the one who thinks that weaving between lanes will get them to their destination faster when really it just gets them to the red light quicker.

4 The "Speedster" The one who slams on the gas pedal whenever the green light turns and tries to get up to 50 mph between lights.

5 The "Double Laner" The one who can't stay in their own lane to save their life. Everyone around them is finding ways to drive around them without getting side swiped.

6 The "Red Runner" This one is pretty obvious, the one who runs the red light when it is OBVIOUSLY red, like been red for 5 seconds and they go through anyway.

7 The "Road Rager" The one who screams in their car, slams their hands on their steering wheel and gets angry that "no one knows how to drive". Frustration and anger doesn't get you anywhere faster.

8 The "Turn right to go left" The driver who is going to turn left but for some reason they slightly turn right and partially into another lane before making a full left turn.

9 The "Stop to turn" You know, the person who has to slow down to a near complete stop to make a turn.

10 The "No Blinker" The person who REFUSES to use their blinker, like it is an option or something.

11 The "Out Of Stater" The one who has out of state plates, doesn't realize where they are going, doesn't understand 5 points and can't figure out one way streets.

12 The "Brake Checker" The driver who brake checks everyone and wants to leave 16 car lengths between them and the car in front of them.