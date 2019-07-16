12-year-old Killed in ATV Accident in Cassia County

ELBA, Idaho (KLIX)-A young boy was killed in an ATV accident Saturday evening in Cassia County.

According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the 12-year-old boy was alone on a four-wheeler moving cattle from one area to another near the small community of Elba, southeast of Burley, when he went along a narrow road and slid down a bank where the machine fell on top pinning him to the ground.

The sheriff's office said a family member later found him.