Colorado Woman Dies at North Idaho Hospital After ATV Wreck
SANDPOINT, Idaho (KLIX)-A Colorado woman died at a north Idaho hospital after crashing an ATV Tuesday evening in Bonner County. Idaho State Police said troopers responded to the hospital for the reported crash that happened sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. on Trestle Creek Road. The 47-year-old woman of Loveland, Colorado had died after being taken to the hospital by private vehicle. A 44-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital. ISP said the woman had missed a curve and crashed the ATV; both riders had been wearing helmets. The incident remains under investigation.
Get our free mobile app
Most Educated Cities In America
Here are the most educated cities in the country, where everyone will inevitably be smarter than you.