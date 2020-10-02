13 Idaho Town Names That Sound Naughty

felixmizioznikov

Idaho has some pretty strange town names, some of which even sound naughty. I swear, when you say some of these names you almost feel like you're getting away with saying something you shouldn't.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
  • 1

    Dickshooter

    Yes, this is a real name of a real town in Idaho. It was named after a person. I am not sure which is more unfortunate, the town name or the man who was name that.

  • 2

    Athol

    It sounds like you are insulting someone or calling someone a bad name. The first time you hear it you almost need a second to see if you heard correctly.

  • 3

    Chubbuck

    I don't know why this one sounds naughty, it just does.

  • 4

    Bone

    Yep, Bpne. I am just going to leave it at that.

  • 5

    Dingle

    The first time I heard this town name I legitimately laughed out loud. Dingle. Ha

  • 6

    Firth

    It just sounds filthy. See what I did there?

  • 7

    Gross

    Gross, obviously, it sounds gross. It makes you think something disgusting is happening there. I am sure it is a lovely place.

  • 8

    Shells Lick

    Again, not really sure why this one sounds naughty but it does. Maybe it is the lick part?

  • 9

    Dover

    It sounds like that lame joke you used to try to pull on people when you prank called them. "Yes my name is Ben, Ben Dover"

  • 10

    Crouch

    I know it should sound like a comfortable place you sit or an action you do when you are trying to pet a dog, but no, it just sounds naughty. Maybe it is just my brain?

  • 11

    Peck

    Yep, another one I am going to leave at that.

  • 12

    Bonners Ferry

    It definitely at least looks like it is spelled naughty.

I am wondering if these town names are naughty or if my mind set just is.

Filed Under: idaho, Names, naughty, town
Categories: Idaho News, Magic Valley News, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top