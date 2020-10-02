13 Idaho Town Names That Sound Naughty
Idaho has some pretty strange town names, some of which even sound naughty. I swear, when you say some of these names you almost feel like you're getting away with saying something you shouldn't.
- 1
Dickshooter
Yes, this is a real name of a real town in Idaho. It was named after a person. I am not sure which is more unfortunate, the town name or the man who was name that.
- 2
Athol
It sounds like you are insulting someone or calling someone a bad name. The first time you hear it you almost need a second to see if you heard correctly.
- 3
Chubbuck
I don't know why this one sounds naughty, it just does.
- 4
Bone
Yep, Bpne. I am just going to leave it at that.
- 5
Dingle
The first time I heard this town name I legitimately laughed out loud. Dingle. Ha
- 6
Firth
It just sounds filthy. See what I did there?
- 7
Gross
Gross, obviously, it sounds gross. It makes you think something disgusting is happening there. I am sure it is a lovely place.
- 8
Shells Lick
Again, not really sure why this one sounds naughty but it does. Maybe it is the lick part?
- 9
Dover
It sounds like that lame joke you used to try to pull on people when you prank called them. "Yes my name is Ben, Ben Dover"
- 10
Crouch
I know it should sound like a comfortable place you sit or an action you do when you are trying to pet a dog, but no, it just sounds naughty. Maybe it is just my brain?
- 11
Peck
Yep, another one I am going to leave at that.
- 12
Bonners Ferry
It definitely at least looks like it is spelled naughty.