40 Of The Hardest Idaho Names And Places To Pronounce
We have a list of some of the hardest places in Idaho to pronounce in a nifty list. I am going to try my best to phonetically spell them out. If I get them wrong I apologize some of these are even hard for me and my Idahoan friends to correctly say.
These are just some of them but there are more I am missing I am sure. If I missed some let me know, if I wrote them out incorrectly also let me know so I can fix it. As much as I identify as an Idahoan I have only been here 5 years, I am still a young padawan learning.
- 1
Coeur d'Alene
(CORE-da-lane) Not only is this one hard to pronounce I never spell it right the first time.
- 2
Kuna
(Q-nah) It would be easier if the K was just replaced with a Q
- 3
Acequia
(A-see-qua) I have always tried to pronounce it (ah-sec-wee-uh) that is very wrong and I still pronounce it incorrect.
- 4
Weiser
(weezer) like the band
- 5
Picabo
(peek-a-boo) like the game you play with kids.
- 6
Pend O'Reille
(ponderay) Yea I guess it's French I didn't get that right at all.
- 7
Cassia
(cash-ah) I know a lot of people think it is more of a "z" or a Cass-e-uh but nope.
- 8
Pahsimeroi
(puh-simmer-oi) I guess that one could be figured out.
- 9
Kootenai
(koo-tun-ee)
- 10
Keuterville
(kyoo-tur-vill)
- 11
Notus
(NO-tuss)
- 12
Nez Perce
(nezz-purse)
- 13
Tensed
(Ten-said) this one looks so easy but it's so not
- 14
Boise
(Boy-see) there is no "z" there
- 15
Hagerman
(hay-ger-man) Not hag, hay.
- 16
Weippe
(WEE-ipe) I will never get this one right
- 17
Ahsahka
(uh-Sock-uh)
- 18
Athol
(ath-ul) This one you just have to be careful to enunciate
- 19
Cayuse
(KL-yoos)
- 20
Dubois
(DOO-boyss) this is one where you do pronounce the s at the end
- 21
Dworshak
(d-WORE-shack) This one is hard just because the d and the w are both pronounced.
- 22
Farragut
(FAIR-uh-gut)
- 23
Huetter
(HUT-ur)
- 24
Idavada
(eye-duh-VAY-duh)
- 25
Kamiah
(KAM-ee-eye)
- 26
Laclede
(luh-KEED)
- 27
Menan
(muh-NAN)
- 28
Montpelier
(mawnt-PEEL-ur)
- 29
Owyhee
(oh-WYE-hee)
- 30
Palouse
(puh-LOOSE)
- 31
Placerville
(PLASS-ur-vill)
- 32
Portneuf
(PORT-nuff)
- 33
Secesh
(SEE-sesh)
- 34
Shoshone
(Show-SHOWN)
- 35
Talmage
(TAL-madj)
- 36
Ticeska
(tie-SESS-kuh)
- 37
Worley
(WORE-lee) not wirley
- 38
Wapi
(WAH-pi)
- 39
Ririe
(REAR-ee)
- 40
Moscow
(MOSS-koe) not like the place in Russia