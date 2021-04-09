40 Of The Hardest Idaho Names And Places To Pronounce

We have a list of some of the hardest places in Idaho to pronounce in a nifty list. I am going to try my best to phonetically spell them out. If I get them wrong I apologize some of these are even hard for me and my Idahoan friends to correctly say.

These are just some of them but there are more I am missing I am sure. If I missed some let me know, if I wrote them out incorrectly also let me know so I can fix it. As much as I identify as an Idahoan I have only been here 5 years, I am still a young padawan learning.

 

 

  • 1

    Coeur d'Alene

    (CORE-da-lane) Not only is this one hard to pronounce I never spell it right the first time.

  • 2

    Kuna

    (Q-nah) It would be easier if the K was just replaced with a Q

  • 3

    Acequia

    (A-see-qua) I have always tried to pronounce it (ah-sec-wee-uh) that is very wrong and I still pronounce it incorrect.

  • 4

    Weiser

    (weezer) like the band

  • 5

    Picabo

    (peek-a-boo) like the game you play with kids.

  • 6

    Pend O'Reille

    (ponderay) Yea I guess it's French I didn't get that right at all.

  • 7

    Cassia

    (cash-ah) I know a lot of people think it is more of a "z" or a Cass-e-uh but nope.

  • 8

    Pahsimeroi

    (puh-simmer-oi) I guess that one could be figured out.

  • 9

    Kootenai

    (koo-tun-ee)

  • 10

    Keuterville

    (kyoo-tur-vill)

  • 11

    Notus

    (NO-tuss)

  • 12

    Nez Perce

    (nezz-purse)

  • 13

    Tensed

    (Ten-said) this one looks so easy but it's so not

  • 14

    Boise

    (Boy-see) there is no "z" there

  • 15

    Hagerman

    (hay-ger-man) Not hag, hay.

  • 16

    Weippe

    (WEE-ipe) I will never get this one right

  • 17

    Ahsahka

    (uh-Sock-uh)

  • 18

    Athol

    (ath-ul) This one you just have to be careful to enunciate

  • 19

    Cayuse

    (KL-yoos)

  • 20

    Dubois

    (DOO-boyss) this is one where you do pronounce the s at the end

  • 21

    Dworshak

    (d-WORE-shack) This one is hard just because the d and the w are both pronounced.

  • 22

    Farragut

    (FAIR-uh-gut)

  • 23

    Huetter

    (HUT-ur)

  • 24

    Idavada

    (eye-duh-VAY-duh)

  • 25

    Kamiah

    (KAM-ee-eye)

  • 26

    Laclede

    (luh-KEED)

  • 27

    Menan

    (muh-NAN)

  • 28

    Montpelier

    (mawnt-PEEL-ur)

  • 29

    Owyhee

    (oh-WYE-hee)

  • 30

    Palouse

    (puh-LOOSE)

  • 31

    Placerville

    (PLASS-ur-vill)

  • 32

    Portneuf

    (PORT-nuff)

  • 33

    Secesh

    (SEE-sesh)

  • 34

    Shoshone

    (Show-SHOWN)

  • 35

    Talmage

    (TAL-madj)

  • 36

    Ticeska

    (tie-SESS-kuh)

  • 37

    Worley

    (WORE-lee) not wirley

  • 38

    Wapi

    (WAH-pi)

  • 39

    Ririe

    (REAR-ee)

  • 40

    Moscow

    (MOSS-koe) not like the place in Russia

