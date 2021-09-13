14th Annual Twin Falls ID Haunted Swamp Begins Friday

With roughly six weeks to go until Halloween, those of us in southern Idaho are beginning to see preparations for some of the area's most popular attractions. Last week was auditions for the Haunted Mansions of Albion, and now it's time to get ready for the 14th Annual Twin Falls Haunted Swamp.

Halloween is in 48 days. Over this past weekend, we visited the Twin Falls Spirit Store for the third time since they opened back on August 28. We got my son a "Rake" costume, as well as grabbed an awesome Haunted Mansion hanging decoration. Many homes in our neighborhood are already decorated for Halloween, which has inspired us to get started tonight.

The Haunted Swamp Facebook page has all the information on this season's event. According to the page, they will kick off the event this Friday, September 17. Opening night is buy one ticket, get one free.

I passed by the property at 646 South Park Avenue West on Monday afternoon, but it was dead out there (terrible joke...I know). There is plenty of ample space to park this weekend. Saturday, September 18 (night two), the cost for a ticket will be $15. The Twin Falls Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 P.M. to 11 P.M.

Kiddie Day this year will be Saturday, October 16, from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M., in which the scares will tone down a bit, and other activities will be going on. The cost of a child's ticket that day will be just $8. The Haunted Swamp will continue running through October 30. For more information on this year's event, call 208-280-2883.

Greg Jannetta

Orpheum Theatre Tour

7 Most Haunted Places In Southern Idaho

Boo Basket Halloween Ideas