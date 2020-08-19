Haunted Swamp And Haunted Mansions Hiring Scare Actors

Both the Haunted Swamp and the Haunted Mansions of Albion are already prepping for scare season and looking to hire scare actors to be part of the experience. Though this might be the first year where everyone will be wearing masks and not just employees. I wouldn't be surprised to see COVID incorporated as part of the scare. Both haunted attractions have posted on social media that they are looking to hire people for the season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Haunted Swamp, in Twin Falls, announced on Facebook that they are not only looking for actors to help scare guests, but a number of other positions are available too. Along with scare workers, the swamp needs makeup artists and performers for the big stage. Performers can be musical groups, dance, or other appropriate entertainment. The Haunted Swamp also hosts a less-scary 'Kiddie Day' each year and they are in need of sponsors for the event.

At the Haunted Mansions of Albion they are also looking for a new crop of performers ready to scare the pants off the paying guests. The Albion scare site is home to a number of spooky buildings and experiences.

Maybe scaring others isn't in your bag of tricks, but you need a seasonal job, Spirit Halloween is open now in Twin Falls and hiring. Haunted houses might be the most normal thing we get to experience this holiday season. Trick or Treat on Halloween, dinner on Thanksgiving, and family gatherings around Christmas are bound to be very different this year for most people. Even some of the new candy this year has gone the extremely weird route.