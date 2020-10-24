18-year-old Arrested in Connection to Shooting of Nampa Teen

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities have charged an 18-year-old Oregon resident with the shooting of a teen earlier this month.

According to the Nampa Police Department, Joseph Holton, of Ontario, Oregon was taken into custody on October 20, by the Washington County Sheriff's Office without incident and charged with aggravated assault with a gang enhancement, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, also with a gang enhancement.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots on the 200 block of High St at around 12:34 a.m. Oct. 11, and found a 16-year-old with two gunshot wounds lying on the street. The teen male was taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive

Nampa Police said in a statement that detectives believe there had been several witnesses in the area before police arrived and have asked for anyone with information to come forward.