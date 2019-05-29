19 Idaho Schools Receive Grants for Suicide Prevention Programs

(KLIX) – Many of Idaho’s middle and high school students, including those at Twin Falls High School, are teaming with adult advisers to fight teen suicide.

Students at 19 schools are doing this by decreasing risk factors and building positive influences with help from grants by "Sources of Strength."

“Sources of Strength is a proven program that cultivates supportive relationships between students and trusted adults, and builds protective factors in youth such as hope, persistence and willingness to seek help,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement.

According to a news release by her office, Sources of Strength launched in 2014 and is part of the Idaho Lives Project, a joint effort of the State Department of Education and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Suicide Prevention Program.

Ybarra said each school will get $2,400 to support adult advisers in the schools and to help fund peer leader activities in an effort to fight teen suicide.

“I’m thrilled that these schools across Idaho are embracing this resource to support their students and prevent future loss of life,” she said.