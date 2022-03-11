2 Runaway Jerome ID Teens Are Traveling In A Tan Chevy Tahoe

Two runaway teenagers have recently been profiled on an Idaho Facebook page dedicated to missing juveniles and adults. The two left Jerome, Idaho, on March 10 in a tan-colored, 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Have you seen Bryce Baird, 16, or Anna Noble,17, of Jerome? They are traveling in a tan, Chevy Tahoe, with the license plate number 2T E968U. According to the Missing Juveniles and Adults Idaho Facebook page, the pair might be traveling to Missouri.

Anna has red hair, wears glasses, and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Bryce has dark, curly hair, and his parents would very much like to get into contact with him. Anna's mother is also very concerned, and is asking friends of the teens to come forward with any information they might have recently been given concerning their whereabouts.

You can leave an anonymous tip with the Jerome Police Department as well, by calling 208-324-4328. You can also contact Bryce's parents, at 208-539-5540.

Idaho Missing