2 Women Walk Away from Idaho Prison Caught, Months Until Release

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two inmates who walked away from an Idaho women's correctional center would have been out of custody in less than a year.

According to the Idaho Department of Corrections, Ada County Sheriff's deputies located Whitney Wickwire and Kesha Kandler, both housed at the Idaho Department of Correction's South Boise Women's Correctional Center, after they had walked away Wednesday afternoon a little after 5:30 p.m. The two women were found not far from the facility at around 9 p.m., according to IDOC.