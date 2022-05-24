Boise Man Arrested In Possible Connection To Murder In Nampa

A Boise man has been arrested for allegedly murdering an adult female. Junior Gamboa also goes by the name of Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, is 23 years old and was arrested for the alleged shooting.

On Sunday, May 22nd Nampa Dispatch was called out to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting at a residence on S. Drifter Loop. When authorities arrived a young woman with a gunshot wound was found and transported by ambulance to the local hospital. Unfortunately, the woman did not survive her injuries.

The Nampa Police Department later found Leon and he has been charged with murder. Currently he is in custody at the Ada County Jail.