2019 College of Southern Idaho Graduation Schedule

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As is now customary, the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) will host two graduation ceremonies this Friday, May 10, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The first ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the CSI Gym and the second will start at 4 p.m. The split graduation accommodates the number of people, both family and friends, of the graduates. The college will also broadcast the ceremonies live on a YouTube channel for those who cannot attend in person.

The keynote speaker for the 10 a.m. program will be Idaho Representative Scot Bedke, the keynote speaker for the 4 p.m. program will be retired President of First Federal Bank Alan Horner. A public reception for the graduates will be held after each ceremony in the Student Union Building (Taylor Building) following each event.

A list of which majors will graduate at each ceremony is listed below along with the scheduled live video on YouTube:

10 a.m. CSI Graduation Ceremony:

· Addiction Studies

· Agri-Business

· Agriculture

· Air Conditioning, Refrigeration & Heating

· Animal Science

· Aquaculture

· Automation Engineering Technology

· Automotive ASEP

· Automotive Collision Repair

· Biology

· Biology – Health Care

· Cabinetmaking and Woodworking

· Certified Nursing Assistant

· Chemistry

· Computer Science

· Dental Assistant

· Dental Hygiene

· Diesel Technology

· Drafting Technology

· Emergency Medical Technician

· Engineering

· Equine Studies

· Food Processing Technology

· Geospatial Technology

· Health Promotion

· Health Science

· Horticulture

· Machining & Manufacturing Technology

· Mathematics

· Medical Assistant

· Natural Resources Management

· Nursing - Practical

· Nursing - Registered

· Paramedic

· Pharmacy (Pre)

· Physical Therapist Assistant

· Physics

· Radiologic Technology

· Renewable Energy Systems Technology

· Science, Technology, Engineering & Math

· Surgical First Assistant

· Surgical Technology

· Veterinary Technology

· Water Resource Management

· Welding Technology

4 p.m. CSI Graduation Ceremony:

· Accounting/Bookkeeping

· Administrative Assistant

· American Sign Language

· Anthropology

· Art - Visual

· Baking and Pastry Arts

· Business - General

· Business Management and Entrepreneurship

· Communication

· Computer Support Technician

· Criminal Justice

· Culinary Arts

· Dance

· Digital Media

· Economics

· Ed Assistant - Generalist

· Education

· Education - Early Childhood

· Education - Elementary

· Education - Secondary

· Education - Special

· English

· Geography

· History

· Hospitality Management

· IT Development and Security

· Law Enforcement

· Liberal Arts

· Library and Information Science

· Music

· Network Systems Technician

· Political Science

· Psychology

· Social Work

· Sociology

· Spanish

· Theatre