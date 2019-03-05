2019 CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo This Weekend

The 43rd Annual College of Southern Idaho Intercollegiate Rodeo is this weekend in Twin Falls! Rodeo action will happen Friday and Saturday night at the Eldon Evans Expo Center with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the rodeo starting each night at 7 p.m. The rodeo is one of the big fundraisers for the CSI Rodeo Team and helps with scholarships, travel expenses, and practice.

The rodeo team competed last weekend in Utah and had a great showing and they posted a bunch of videos on their Facebook page so you can get a feel for what to expect this weekend in Twin Falls.

Rodeo events will include bull riding, saddle and bareback, barrels, breakaway, goat tying, tie-down and team roping, and steer wrestling. Tickets are $10 in advance for over 12 years old and $5 for 6-12. Kids under 6 years old get in free. Get tickets in advance at Vickers in Twin Falls, the Shoe and Tack SHop in Jerome, EZ Money in Burley, Anita's Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly, or from rodeo team members. Tickets the night of the rodeo are available at the door for an additional $2 per ticket.