2019 Twin Falls Wings And Things Event Details

This weekend is your chance to eat delicious tailgate BBQ foods and have the extra calories give local school budgets a boost. The 2019 Twin Falls Optimists Club Wings & Things event is Saturday, September 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Twin Falls City Park. The Wings & Things Ultimate Tailgate Challenge is a food eating and school spirit competition. Students from around Twin Falls will get the chance to earn money for their school by doing burpees for bucks, showing school spirit through cheers and dress, plus the halftime show winner will win big for their school! The halftime challenge pits teachers from each school against each other in a face to face wing eating competition.

New to the event this year is the cornhole competition and lip-sync challenge. Each school will be choosing their best lip-syncing performer to get on the stage and try to win the title, and money, for their school by not only pretending to sing but also entertain with dance moves or choreography. Cheerleaders and football players show up in uniforms, band members bring the music, and everyone gets to have fun representing their school. All the money from this event goes to beneficially impact youth in our schools. Tickets are two for $15 in advance online or $10 at the event. Kids under six are free with paying adults and students get in for just $5.

The event is open to the entire community even if you don't attend or have students at a school currently. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the all you can eat wings, chili, and other great tailgate foods.