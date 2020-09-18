2020 Pooch Splash This Weekend At Dierkes Lake

The weekend has finally arrived for the 2020 Pooch Splash to benefit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. The event takes place Saturday September 19th at Dierkes Lake. With so many other events in Idaho cancelled or rescheduled this year, it is good that this event is happening since the money raised helps the Twin Falls Animal Shelter take care of the numerous pets with medical needs that come through their doors each year.

The Pooch Splash is the only day of the year where pet owners are allowed to take their dogs off-leash to play in Dierkes Lake. The event will also allow pets and owners to have fun with activities, vendors, raffles, and a michrochip clinic booth. Participation is $10 per dog and you are welcome to bring more than one dog as long you pay and are able to keep them under control around other dogs and people.

The event starts at 11 am at Dierkes and goes until 3 pm. Tickets are available at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or at the event for $10 per dog.

Don't forget about the cats at the shelter too. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is doing a special for Fall with kitten adoptions at $25.90 and adult cat adoptions for $10. All cats come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

If you are looking to adopt a cat or a dog, you can always check out the People For Pets - Twin Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page for updated pictures and information.