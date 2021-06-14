The fireworks stands have already started popping up around Twin Falls and that is a good sign that the Independence Day celebrations this year are going to be just like previous years. Loud and memorable.

Will There Be A 2021 4th Of July Fireworks Show in Twin Falls?

The 4th of July fireworks celebration is indeed coming back to Twin Falls in 2021. The City of Twin Falls says this year the fireworks show will last about 20 minutes and be the largest show they've put on in the last 8 years.

Where Can I Watch Fireworks In Twin Falls?

The 2021 Twin Falls Independence Day fireworks show will happen on the campus of CSI. The show will be visible from many parts of town, but for best viewing you should watch from as close to the college campus as possible.

The grassy areas near the baseball diamonds and pickleball courts are a good location for viewing. Some people like the view from the Walmart parking lot. You can also view from business parking lots around the college. Last year we watched from the Locust Grove business parking lot and missed a lot of the low fireworks because of buildings blocking our view. Be aware that the fireworks launch across the street from the north side of the college so position yourself in a location that allows you an unobstructed view of the area between/above Washington Street and Fillmore Street.

There will also be fireworks at the Magic Valley Speedway on July 3rd.

What Are The Rules For Watching Fireworks At CSI?

On the website for the City of Twin Falls they list the following rules and guidelines:

Please plan on arriving early. The Police Department will close North College Road from Fillmore Street to Washington Street at 9 p.m. The road will remain closed until the fireworks display has ended. The road closure ensure the safety of pedestrians in the area.

Personal fireworks and alcohol are prohibited on the college campus during the fireworks display.

Have a fun and safe 4th of July.

