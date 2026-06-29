Maybe the guy moved, but I haven’t heard any fireworks in my neighborhood. Not yet. In years past, I would go to bed (early because I get up long before sunrise) and then something akin to sounds from a war zone would rattle me awake. I live in a tightly packed part of town, and it doesn’t take many irresponsible people to disturb the peace. Maybe it’s different where you live, and maybe the police cracked down, or as I said, somebody moved.

One Spark Could Wipe Out a Town

Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson joined us on-air a few days ago. He lives out in the country, and enjoys fireworks. In previous years, he has legally applied for a permit to shoot off some impressive displays, but not this year. The county is split between exceptional and extreme drought. This is a special anniversary for the United States, but fields and forests are tinder boxes. It won’t matter to some people. They come first. It reminds me of a neighbor who would sit in his car at 1:00 in the morning blaring music and smoking dope.

Liberty has at Least One Limit

Liberty has one limit, and that’s violating the space of others. Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes summed it up this way:

Your right to swing your fist ends where the other man’s nose begins.

That’s why drunk driving is illegal, along with assault and burning down your neighbor’s house. That’s a much more important part of the founding of America.