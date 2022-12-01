Christmas is coming and it's time again to show off your pets as they celebrate the season and spread holiday cheer. Send us pictures of your pets for a chance to win the 2022 Valley View Veterinary Christmas Pet Photo Contest.

2022 Christmas Pet Photo Contest

We are looking for the best pictures you can get of your pets celebrating Christmas. Maybe you can't get your cat out of the Christmas Tree or your dog loves to sleep under the tree or by a roaring winter fire - get us a good picture of it. Do you put a Christmas hat on your goldfish or pony? Send us a picture, and you could win.

Remember - this is a photo contest so make sure your picture is perfect. There will be three winners in the Valley View Veterinary Clinic Christmas Pet Photo Contest:

1st place: $200 Valley Country Store gift card

2nd place: $100 Valley Country Store gift card

3rd place: $50 Valley Country Store gift card

Rules For The Christmas Pet Photo Contest

Submit your photo using the "Submit Media" tool on our radio station app. Please include the pet's name and the owner's name. Only JPG files are allowed for submission. Deadline to enter the contest is 11:59 p.m. MST on December 15, 2022. Finalists will be posted on our website for voting beginning on December 16, 2022. The winner will be announced on December 24, 2022.

To schedule an appointment for your small animal, bovine, equine, or other animals, call Valley View Veterinary Clinic at 208-734-7966. A mixed animal clinic, working on dogs and cats and the rest on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.

*Prize redemption is subject to terms and conditions determined by our prize partners. Winner may review all terms and conditions upon receipt of certificates.

