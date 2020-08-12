$22 Million Ketchum Home Comes With A $95,000 A Month Payment

A 13,000 square foot central Idaho property recently hit the market with an asking price of over $22 million. The monthly cost to call this amazing property home amounts to more than what many of our Idaho homes are worth in total.

I couldn't help but share some photos of a Ketchum home I came across that I found on Zillow. It's a stunning, six-bedroom property that sits on a five-acre lot on a river. The listing agent's name is Marc Reinemann, with The Brokerage in Sun Valley.

The home is only 10 years old, and includes seven bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, an indoor pool and hot tub, sauna, steam room, tennis court and a garage big enough to fit five automobiles.

Zillow

Google Maps

To view the full gallery of 45 pictures of the property, located at 54 Adam's Gulch Road, click here. The total asking price of this magnificent home is $22,500,000, which breaks down to over $1,600 per square foot. Those interested in taking a tour, whether it be virtual or in-person, can click here to set up a time and date.

The estimated monthly payment for qualifying purchasers is at over $95,000 per month. Having a river run through your backyard is a nice luxury to have. I would probably never venture outside the gates of this home were it mine. Converting the tennis court to a basketball court would probably be the only thing I'd change.

This home is truly amazing.