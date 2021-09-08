Ammon Man on Motorcycle Killed in Tuesday Crash

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Ammon man was killed when his motorcycle crashed with an SUV near Swan Valley on Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, 51-year-old Jared White, 51, was on a Yamaha motorcycle on U.S. Highway 26 when he crossed the center line and hit a Honda SUV at just before 7 p.m. ISP said White, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle and killed. The driver of the SUV was not injured. The crash blocked part of the highway for about four hours. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Swan Valley Fire assisted with the call.

