Twin Falls Again Suffers from Boise’s Long Media Shadow

Boise is a bigger city with an inferior river. Twin Falls is a smaller city with a superior river. Worldatlas.com just placed Boise among the prettiest river towns in America. Now, normally, I give these rankings a pass. The writers have often never visited any of the places cited and they certainly don’t visit smaller cities, however. When it comes to waterfalls, these travel authors are all aware of Shoshone Falls. So, they should know about our river view.

Do you need a population in excess of 100,000 to qualify as pretty?

I recall a visit I made a few years ago to Idaho Falls. I dropped by the Celt Pub for lunch. The owner is Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin. As I was eating I told her downtown Idaho Falls was much nicer than I expected (there is a beautiful downtown park). I got a look like I must be blind (I’m just terribly myopic). “But you have a canyon,” she replied.

For that matter, why isn’t Swan Valley on the list of best river towns? Do you need a population in excess of 100,000 to qualify as pretty? Swan Valley may have a couple of hundred people total. It doesn’t make it ugly. It’s one of the most breathtaking places I’ve ever been.

Really, what I think is going on here is possibly pay-for-play. Some of these magazines and websites are funded by various chambers of commerce. Not that I find anything wrong about that. I like looking at pictures of other places and wouldn’t mind visiting all of them.

It’s just that parachuting into one town in one state and then leaving is also myopic. I’ve taken nearly 10,000 pictures of Idaho and sites in neighboring states in just under seven years. I was talking with a buddy the other day. He’s from Wyoming. I told him I’ve no need to go thousands of miles away. Everything I really want to see is between Minot and Crater Lake. And every small town in between.

