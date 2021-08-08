24-year-old Twin Falls Man Killed on Interstate in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man died when he lost control off his car as he exited the interstate Sunday afternoon in Mountain Home. According to Idaho State Police, Axalli Alejo, 24, was headed wast around around 1 p.m. when he took Exit 95, but failed to negotiate the turn and rolled his car.

ISP said Alejo had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The exit was blocked for about three hours while crews worked the scene. The crash is under investigation by ISP.

