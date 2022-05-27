3 of America’s Fastest Growing Cities are in Idaho

I saw a survey from Rocket Mortgage in February that placed only one city in Idaho in the top 15 fastest growing in America. It was Meridian at number six. No surprises there. The place has been growing by leaps and bounds for a very long time. The latest from the United States Census Bureau places Meridian at 13th but is followed closely by Caldwell at 14th and Nampa at 15th. I’ve been laboring under the myth that Nampa is a penal colony but apparently a lot of people want to live there. Or, it’s a cheaper alternative than Meridian!

Twin Falls Missed the Cut

Twin Falls isn’t on the list and I can tell you that most people I talk to here in the Magic Valley are fine without being in the club. A few months ago I was told the building market had cooled somewhat here. Twin Falls joined the list of metropolitan regions in 2020 after the population exceeded 50,000 people. In 2021, seven other cities across the country soared past the 50,000 mark.

The Census Bureau says most of the growth in America is taking place in western states. Neighboring Utah had the highest number of housing starts last year.

Growth is Happening in Only a Few States

Other states seeing big growth are Texas, Florida, and Arizona. Spring Hill, Tennessee also made the top 15 fastest growing communities.

There are mixed views on where growth is headed this year. Some economists predict a recession. If it’s severe, we could see people delaying moves, as they did during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.