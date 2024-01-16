This winter has been one of the most wintry in recent Southern Idaho history. We've had snow cause issues in the city and many school and business closures have been reported in the last 2 weeks. Some people have had trouble getting out of unplowed neighborhoods to the maintained city streets. It's reminiscent of an epic storm that hit Southern Idaho in 2017.

The Worst Recent Winter Snow In Twin Falls

7 years ago, in 2017, the Magic Valley had so much snow dumped on it that schools and businesses closed down and people were afraid to leave their houses for fear of getting stuck and stranded in the snow. That snowfall, often referred to as Snowmageddon or Snowpocalypse, caused massive flooding as rain fell and temperatures rose over the next few days. You can see videos from Stormageddon below.

Get our free mobile app

Not everything about the winter of 2017 was horrible though as it also showed us that there are still kind people in our community who braved the dangerous roads to help their neighbors. That winter also brought us some of the most beautiful hoarfrost I've ever seen.

People also proved that despite the amount of snow that fell and the gloomy situation facing most of the area, you can still have fun after a winter storm. Some had fun making redneck snowplows from pallets. Plus, I still have never seen this much snow piled up in one person's yard like the one in Twin Falls after the Snowpocalypse was done.

I hope we continue to have a mild winter with enough snow to look pretty and help fill the reserves for farmers in the valley, other than that I'm ready for summer and sunshine.

RELATED STORY: You Do Legally Have To Shovel Your Sidewalks In Twin Falls

Real Or Fake Weather Terms Here are some terms you hear describing extreme weather. Does the National Weather Service use them? Gallery Credit: Dr. T