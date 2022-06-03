40 Twin Falls Street Names That Will Make You Go ‘Huh’?

You have to admit there are funny names of towns, streets, and shops, all over Idaho. Twin Falls has some funny street names and these are the ones we find the funniest. I am not sure why, but they make us giggle. Yes, this is an entire story of terrible puns and dad jokes.

Ahsahka

It probably shouldn't be funny but it makes me laugh. It almost sounds like a threat. "If you don't stop talking I'm ahsahka." No? Maybe it is just me.

Ballingrude

Ok seriously, what does this mean? Is someone being rude? Whoever is balling and being rude should stop.

Bowlin

I feel like there either needs to be a "g" at the end of this or an apostrophe. Or maybe not.

Bosero

I don't know why but I feel like this is the name of a dog. Come here Bosero!

Caribel

This for some reason reminds me of Christmas.It sounds like a Christmas treat or movie or something.

Chukar

Who or what is being chucked on this road? Or maybe lots of these birds live on that street?

Clouchek

I have no idea how to properly say this. Are we checking our couches for loose change? Or maybe I just don't know what a "clouch" is.

Cochise

It sounds like you are insulting someone or another form of chastizing. Don't do anything wrong on this street.

Delong

There are so many puns you could do with this. It's been delong time since I have been able to tell this many dad jokes.

Detters

I don't want to live on this street. I feel like everyone owes someone money here.

Falling leaf

This would be great as long as you didn't have to rake up all the leaves that are falling.

Hinckley

This sounds like a mark left on your neck, or a huckleberry or something.

Hoodie

I would totally live in a neighborhood where it is highly encouraged to wear hoodies all the time.

Leisure

This road sounds like you could definitely enjoy a great weekend. I wouldn't get any work done.

Lixie

Is this something you do to a lollipop? Lixie lollipop?

Lochsa

This sounds like something you do to keep people out. You lochsa door.

Mahard

Yea, this just makes me giggle.

Monaco

Wait, like the beverage?

Nisqually

This is just so strange it makes me laugh. It sounds like someone is having a fit or something.

Orchalara

A fancy orchard maybe?

Osterlon

It has to be a last name or something

Ostrander

An ostrich that got stranded?

Ping

Definitely golfers live on this block.

Purdy

I want to live in a purdy neighborhood. I bet it is beautiful.

Russet

Oh all the potatoes please!

Shoup

It sounds like someone is asking for more soup with their mouth full.

Sigrid

I swear this sounds like a character from Harry Potter.

Skeem

Is someone cooking up some devious plans in this neighborhood?

Spurlock

I don't know why, but this makes me think people here are spontaneous.

Starfire

That is just a cool name for a street.

Surry

Someone is apologizing for something sarcastically here.

Swope

Is this the past tense of sweep now?

Talus

Ok, this sounds like some kind of weird disease.

Tanglewood

Again, just a really cool name for a road.

Tendoy

Tender people with lots of joy must live here.

Titleist

I swear there are a lot of golfers in the area.

Tuxedo

You have to be fancy to live here

Watchmaker

If I ever need a watch fixed, I know where to go.

Wirsching

I think someone is trying to say washing with a mouth full of marbles.

Wycoff

I don't want to cough, it just happens sometimes.

