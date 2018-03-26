5 Things To Do In Twin Falls For $5 or Less

If you are looking for an affordable way to keep the kids entertained during Spring Break, here are 5 activities to do under $5.

1.) Head to the Twin Falls Public Library . They have a full calendar of events that are free to the public. Even if they aren't interested in the events, maybe they will pick up a book or two.

2.) Head to a park. There are quite a few of them around town, and it sounds silly, but pack a lunch and let the kids get rid of some of that extra energy and away from the electronics.

3.) Check out the Evel Knievel jump sight. The new trail gets you pretty close to it. I saw a few people standing on top of the jump itself. I bet it has a great view.

4.) Check out the Herrett Center. Starting March 27th, they will be showing " We Are The Stars " and they are currently showing " Dinosaurs at Dusk ". Though this is not free, tickets are $4 for anyone under 18, and under 2 years are free. Plus, it's educational.

5.) The Orpheum Theater is showing "The NeverEnding story".



Again, not free but tickets are $5.

Do you have any other ideas? Let us know.