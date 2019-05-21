5 Things Twin Falls Residents Need To Check On Their Tires

It is National Tire Safety Week. This serves as a good reminder of the things you need to look for when you are checking to see if your tires are still good or need to be replaced.

1 Check The Tread Use a penny to check the tread. If you can see the full head of Lincoln then it is time to change the tires. Also check for cracks and bald spots.

2 Check Tire Pressure With the drastic temperature changes, the tire pressure can fluctuate pretty drastically. Make sure you have enough air or you can cause damage to the tire.

3 Check Your Spare The only way your day could get worse after a blow out is to find that your spare tire is also not functioning. Make sure it is good to go if you need it.

4 Get Them Rotated If it has been a long time since you rotated your tires it might be time to do that. That helps them wear evenly.

5 Check For Bulges And Blisters The outer tire can start to look like there are bubbles forming or it just doesn't look right. Change your tires immediately or you can have a sudden blow out and those are petrifying.