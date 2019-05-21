5 Things Twin Falls Residents Need To Check On Their Tires

It is National Tire Safety Week. This serves as a good reminder of the things you need to look for when you are checking to see if your tires are still good or need to be replaced.

  • 1

    Check The Tread

    Use a penny to check the tread. If you can see the full head of Lincoln then it is time to change the tires. Also check for cracks and bald spots.

  • 2

    Check Tire Pressure

    With the drastic temperature changes, the tire pressure can fluctuate pretty drastically. Make sure you have enough air or you can cause damage to the tire.

  • 3

    Check Your Spare

    The only way your day could get worse after a blow out is to find that your spare tire is also not functioning. Make sure it is good to go if you need it.

  • 4

    Get Them Rotated

    If it has been a long time since you rotated your tires it might be time to do that. That helps them wear evenly.

  • 5

    Check For Bulges And Blisters

    The outer tire can start to look like there are bubbles forming or it just doesn't look right. Change your tires immediately or you can have a sudden blow out and those are petrifying.

So just remember, keep an eye on your tires and the pressure. Keep yourself and everyone on the road a little safer.

