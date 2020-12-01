5 Times Twin Falls Has Been Featured In Video Games

During this pandemic I haven't played as many video games as I initially thought I would. Being a pandemic newbie I thought it would be a lot more post-apocalyptic and less normal. I've still made plenty of time to play video games though. I still might make more time to play some video games on a big screen at the Magic Valley Cinema 13. Until then, let's talk about Twin Falls being used in quite a few video games and how in most of them our town gets destroyed. Twin Falls seems like an odd choice for a video game as most take place in larger cities or fake cities. Some games claim they take place in Twin Falls but during game play the location is mostly unrecognizable. There are five video games claiming to take place in Twin Falls, and we've actually written about a few of them before. Check out the list below along with videos for reference.

Rainbow Six is based on a story from Tom Clancy and Twin Falls is home base for the bad guys in one of the later missions.

Rainbow Six: Shadow Vanguard brings the bad guys back to Southern Idaho for more fighting and destruction during one of their missions.

Resistance 2 has you fighting aliens in Twin Falls. Originally the game battles happened in the UK but resistance 2 brought the battle to our backyard, though I don';t know you would be able to recognize your yard in the game.

In American Truck Driving Simulator you drive through the streets of Twin Falls. But this game is weird because it only kind of looks like Twin Falls so you are constantly seeing recognizable scenes and then questioning what you saw.

Microsoft Flight Simulator lets you fly in and out of different airport locations. One Youtube video shows the virtual flight, and sketchy landing, from Salt Lake City to Twin Falls.

SimCity 2000 claims to be based in Idaho...but really it could be based anywhere as you build the location yourself. So I don't count it on the list but you can if you feel like it.