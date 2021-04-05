New Burley Arcade Has Games, A Party Room Space & Corn Dogs

A new arcade in Burley is preparing to celebrate one month in operation on April 15. The arcade offers a number of fun gaming opportunities, a party room and snacks like hand-dipped corn dogs and frozen yogurt.

In case you're not aware, Burley has a new arcade. Arcadia Burley, located 40 miles east of Twin Falls, celebrated its grand opening back on March 15, 2021. They offer several vintage and newer arcade style games, pinball, a party room that can be reserved and lots of tasty snacks.

I was recently on Arcadia Burley's Facebook page, and saw some arcade classics that filled me with nostalgia. Dig Dug, Joust and Mortal Kombat are games I grew up playing, and are just a couple classics you'll find spread out at the two-story, 759 Overland Avenue location.

Every great arcade must have good snacks, and Arcadia Burley certainly does. Aside from the some of the standard candy and beverages for sale, gamers can sample a hand-dipped corn dog and enjoy some frozen yogurt. Southern Idaho now has another destination where area youth can socialize and have fun with family.

To date, over 2,300 people are following the arcade on Facebook, in which they offer frequent updates to the public. Some of you might have attended the ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce three weeks ago.

The arcade is open 11AM to 9PM, Monday through Thursday, 11AM to 11PM on Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sunday. For more information on Arcadia Burley, call 208-654-1200.

