You Can Rent The Movie Theater To Play Video Games

If you need something awesome to do with your family or a small group of friends, consider an epic night of video games at the movie theater. This may not appeal to everyone since not everyone likes video games, but to me it sounds pretty awesome. You can rent out a theater room in the Magic Valley Cinema 13

I bought a projector about a decade ago to play my video games on and watch movies. I still have that projector and even though I don't use it as much as I used to, I still consider it a great investment. I can project my games and movies and have them be the size of an entire wall. I can only imagine some of my favorite games even bigger on a screen at the mall theater. Renting out a theater is also cheaper than what I paid for my projector. For $99 you can rent out a theater room for two hours and bring along up to 20 people...or just rent it yourself for some epic solo gaming time.

You do have to bring your own gaming console, and there are some exceptions. I'd love to see some of my old games on their huge screen. 007 Goldeneye on the Nintendo 64 is my all-time favorite game. The problem with the old systems is as the viewing area gets bigger so do the pixels and on a giant theater screen those pixels could be the size of a baseball or maybe bigger. Still, these are the games I'd like to play on a screen at the theater:

007 Goldeneye on the Nintendo 64 or Goldeneye on the Nintendo Wii.

Rock Band or Guitar Hero would be seriously cool on the screen and with their theater sound system.

Resident Evil 4 would be a creepy game on the big screen and theater surround sound.

Mario Kart would be an essential game for big screen play.

What games would you pick to play on the theater screen?