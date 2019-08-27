5 Twin Falls September Events To Mark On Your Calendar
It is hard to believe it is almost September. 2019 has gone by crazy fast. The good news though is there are some pretty great things happening in the month of September not only in Twin Falls, but around the Magic Valley. Here are some things you may want to mark on your calendar.
Seriously, you don't want to forget these things are happening.
- 1
Chris Janson in Concert
Country singer Chris Janson starts off September with a concert at the Twin Falls County Fair. You can still get tickets to his Sunday, September 1st concert.
- 2
Wings & Things
On Saturday September 7th there is the Wings & Things Tailgate Challenge. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. you can eat participate in a wing eating challenge, cooking challenges and more.
- 3
Brews 4 Buhl Beer Festival
Ok, technically not Twin Falls but it still is something you might want to mark on your calendar. Saturday September 7th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can check out McClusky Park and get a couple drink tickets.
- 4
8th Annual Pooch Splash
The 8th Annual Pooch Splash will be Saturday September 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For $10 per dog you can take them down to Dierkes Lake for a swim day just for pups.
- 5
Beaumont Boys with Tracy Byrd & Mark Chesnutt
Again this event is technically in Jackpot but you can head down to Cactus Petes for this concert. The show is Saturday September 21st at 6 p.m. at Cactus Petes. Ticket prices range from $22.94 to $32.11.