5-Year-Old Injured in Snowmobile Accident in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A five-year-old boy was flown to a Boise hospital after a snowmobile accident on Sunday in the Wood River Valley.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the young boy was riding on a snowmobile driven by Jesus Gilberto Munoz Jimenez, age 35, of Bellevue at just before 5 p.m. on Croy Creek Road west of Hailey.

The boy inadvertently grabbed onto the throttle which launched the snowmobile into the air from a snowbank on one side of the road onto the other. Both the boy and man were thrown off and were hurt, according the the sheriff's office.

The two were first taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center, were Munoz Jimenez was treated and released for minor injuries, while the child was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The sheriff's office says neither the child or adult had helmets on. The crash is under investigation.