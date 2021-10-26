50 Yrs Later Idaho Cold Case Solved; Bring Closure To Family

This is an incredible story. 50 years after a Magic Valley teen went missing, the family got some answers and the closure they were searching for. A bit thanks goes out to the daughter the missing man didn't know he had.

According to Idaho Cold Cases, in 1971 a man named Winston Arthur Maxey III left his home when he was 15 and his family never heard from him again. After the family did a little digging around they determined Winston had gone to Oregon looking for work. Winston told his sister that he was going to Coos Bay.

In 1971 an unidentified deceased juvenile male was discovered and reported to the Coos County Sheriff's Office. Back in 1971 investigators were unable to identify Winston or determine a cause of death.

In 2017 the body was exhumed and DNA samples were taken and a profile was created to restructure the face of the man and matched it to genealogy and ancestry history. And this is where things start to get even crazier.

Apparently, Winston had a child that he didn't know about. The child was put up for adoption and in 2016 the daughter went on a mission to find her biological parents. That is when she started a Facebook page to try to find Winston and filed a missing person report. Eventually, with DNA samples and more digging Winston was determined to be the deceased boy in 1971. The sheriff's office is looking into producing a death certificate so the remains can be given back to the family in Idaho.

