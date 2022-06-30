$5,000 Reward In Case Of Jerome ID Woman Missing 2 Yrs

A Jerome, Idaho woman has been missing for more than two years, and her story has been shared by several state websites in recent weeks. Have you seen Liliam Gomez?

The last date of contact family had with Liliam Gomez, a missing Jerome resident, was March 6, 2020, according to a June 26 post shared by her sister Yuliana on the Idaho Missing Persons Alert Facebook page. Liliam hasn't been heard from in more than 27 months, and her family is desperately seeking answers.

Get our free mobile app

For those not familiar with the city, Jerome is a small farming community located in southern Idaho, and has a population of roughly 12,000 people. There has been a reward established of $5,000 in this case, according to the IMPA website.

If you have any information on the current whereabouts of Liliam Gomez, or believe you have seen her recently, please contact the Jerome Police Department, at 208-324-4328.