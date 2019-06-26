Legalizing marijuana here in Idaho has been a hot topic for a while and continues to get hotter as more and more states around America continue to legalize pot themselves. So where are we at right now? What's being done and what needs to be done?

Currently, an initiative petition is up for approval to legalize medical marijuana here in the state of Idaho. KTVB reports that the petition was filed with the state on Tuesday of this week. The Idaho Cannabis Coalition submitted the petition with hopes of reforming Idaho state laws.

There are two people that need to sign off on this petition before things are handed over to us, the people of Idaho. Those two people are the secretary of state and the attorney general. If they sign off on this there will need to be 55,000 signatures from registered voters here in Idaho before things can move forward. If that happens, then the issue of legalizing medical marijuana here in Idaho will make the 2020 November ballot.

This petition is for medical marijuana only. Recreational marijuana use would remain illegal here in the state of Idaho. The Idaho Cannabis Coalition stated...

We feel it is long past time for the people of Idaho to get on board with the rest of the United States. Our medical marijuana initiative will protect patients and their caregivers from law enforcement prosecution from the safe and effective use of cannabis

We'll keep you posted on the continued development of this petition.