I receive love letters at the radio station from a variety of people. One of the most entertaining came last week from a writer in Hawaii. He took offense to a well-sourced piece I wrote for our website about the hollowness of promises that electric vehicles will dominate American roads. He wrote the boss, instead of me. His poor punctuation and grammar are featured here:

Mike please forward this message to Bill 600 LB DUMB-PIG Colley regarding your story protesting green energy you stupid, dumb ass Republicans. You don’t get it China and making i is making hundreds of tons maybe even thousands of tons of lithium every year you dumb asses

Toyota is coming out with a car between 745 to 900 mile range with a 10 minute charging time coming out in 2027

Porsche is coming out with a car. Not sure what time and date but pretty soon 100 mile driving range and a 15 minute charging time .

Both these cars will be major game changes in the electric car industry unfortunately because of the dumb ass Republicans America is way behind Japan Germany, China maybe even Vietnam what are used to be a swamp jungle is now a major electric, car yeah, you stupid dumb ass Republicans still don’t believe in global warming LMAO REPUBLICANS MAKE ME LAUGH SO HARD I WET MY PAINTS BECAUSE YOU’RE A BUNCH OF DUMBASSES

BECAUSE 10 YEARS FROM NOW OR 15 YEARS FROM NOW AMERICA WILL BE SAYING WHY IS EVERYBODY BUYING CARS IN GERMANY IN JAPAN IN CHINA WHY DON’T THEY BUY CARS IN AMERICA BECAUSE THE STUPID REPUBLICANS MADE THEM DRAG THEIR FEET WHAT A BUNCH OF DUMBASSES

YOURS TRULY

Paul **** 808 *** **** EST bring it on you’re a bunch of dumb ass out of the bet you anytime 24 seven

He had a Hawaiian telephone exchange and an uncommon last name. I looked him up on Facebook. He appears to live in a flophouse and his posts share the same poor English and rambling capitalized sentences. These people are living in Whacko Land. I’m not alone in warning about the daffy pursuit of EVs. Check out this link. The CEO of Shell is getting the same treatment I’m getting and the CEO of Toyota is getting. Because we tell the truth. The only way to distract these trolls is to toss them a Hacky Sack. Or a bag of dope.

Like EVs, marijuana is another liberal sacrament. After I wrote a story last week about the dangers of the drug, another out-of-state Kook-a-Loo started writing me. Same filthy mouth style. I wrote a couple of sentences back and told him his mom wanted him to clean out his basement bedroom. He’s since written two more times and believes he had a major accomplishment because I replied. You need to be a total zero if that’s the highlight of your week.

I should note, I had almost half a million page views last week. I get paid a bonus if I hit 600,000 for the quarter. I need only another 100,000 over the next twelve weeks. Keep making my day, crackpots!

Oh, and one other note on legalization. This is a link from the Washington Post. The bible of the American Left. The story explains drug legalization has destroyed civic society in Portugal. But hey, it’s out in the open and it can be taxed and addicts can get treatment! And crap in the streets and rob passersby. Well done, libs. Well done!

Get our free mobile app