72-year-old Chubbuck Woman Killed in Rollover

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 72-year-old Chubbuck woman was killed in a single vehicle crash south of Preston Monday afternoon.

Edna Sedgwick, was driving a Nissan Sentra on U.S. Highway 91 at around 5:42 p.m. when she went off the should of the roadway and into a ditch where the car rolled, according to Idaho State Police. Sedgwick died from her injuries at the scene and had been wearing a seat belt.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Fire Department and the Preston Police Department assisted ISP with the crash.