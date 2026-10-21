The newest hotel going up in Twin Falls is making progress. If you’ve recently been to Denny’s and Culver’s, you’ve seen the place going up just to the north. A crew is also laying sidewalks along the street, as businesses fill in what had been vacant lots. It’ll be the third of three hotels from the Marriott family going up on the same block.

Here's How It Helps the Economy

When ground broke, I wrote that hotel jobs would boost the local economy. A woman replied that she didn’t see how that would happen. First, people will be hired. For some, it may be a second job. Second, they’ll get paid and will probably spend some of their pay locally. Even if they shop online, a local delivery driver will have more work. While the old women you chatter with over coffee may not understand how this works, the economic development people at City Hall have reams of research and figures.

We Need a Diversified Economy

We’re seeing more hotels because we’re seeing more tourists. They also spend money locally. With the ongoing drought and quagga mussels threatening our agricultural base, economic diversity is a benefit. If your kid gets hired as a manager at the new hotel, then they won’t need to move to Salt Lake City or Denver for a job. Which means you’ll see them on their days off versus once a year. You may also get to frequently see the children your children have on a more frequent basis. Can I also mention that the people who sold the land to the hotel chain made money, and probably sank some of that into the local economy? Why are so many suddenly hostile to capitalism?