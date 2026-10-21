My sister told me it was far too early. When I saw eggnog at the grocery store a few days ago, I snapped a picture and sent it her way. She sent me a text and said she had seen it while shopping three weeks ago, and said it was too soon for a Christmas drink. I disagree. The pumpkin spice (which I can report really hits the spot) is great for autumn. I could drink eggnog all year long, and the same for pumpkin spice anything. A friend at the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office likes to mix the eggnog with the cream soda Dr Pepper (which I can also recommend after he shared the idea).

Does the Sight of Christmas Annoy You or Please You?

My sister is right about one part of the argument. When you see Christmas decorations on the shelves in August, it sometimes looks absurd. But let me share a short story. When my daughter was little, we lived in a town with a Christmas shop that was open 12 months a year. She liked to go for a walk and stop and browse. She was five at the time, and I share the appreciation and wonder. If it puts a smile on your face, I call it okay. I used to work with a guy at a TV station. He was raised by non-practicing Muslim parents. He loved walking the mall in the weeks before Christmas because he liked the lights and the trees.

Don't Be a Grinch When It Comes to the Sights

I see a shelf of ornaments, and I get flooded with memories. Good thoughts. I think it’s when I first learned the meaning of hope.