I’ve noticed in the online comments that the Magic Valley’s 17 granola chomping crunchies don’t like reading about gasoline updates. I suspect because the drop of 64 cents in three weeks (and this is a national as well as local trend) can aid Republicans on Election Day. Don’t be fooled. The hemp clothing crowd likes high prices for traditional fuels, and once in power would insist that printing trillions of dollars for giant pinwheels and solar panels would be our solution to high energy costs. Bill Clinton said I feel your pain. Lefty enjoys your pain.

Environmentalists Caused High Prices at the Pumps

You can also blame the tree-hugging crowd for the wartime spike in fuel prices. Why? Because they’ve opposed refineries and pipelines for decades. Remember, to them, an earthworm is more worthy than their fellow men (and women, to appease the woke). I watched a video where a well-known businessman explained there isn’t a shortage of fuel. There’s a shortage of refining capacity, brought about by men in ponytails and longshoremen’s caps (the Pete Seeger doppelgangers you see at No Kings rallies).

Don't Be Hoodwinked by Lefty and His Media Allies

Here’s a link to the video. This is a crisis designed not by war, but by the people who would destroy the economy and your finances. Let me also note that we have limited diesel refining capacity. The last 8 months have been a lesson in what we could face in the long term if we don’t reverse policy. Cheap energy is what builds successful civilizations. Countries without it comprise what we used to call the Third World.