75-year-old Idaho Falls Man Killed Trying to Cross Highway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police in eastern Idaho say a 75-year-old man was killed this afternoon attempting to cross a highway.

Jostin Talcott, of Idaho Falls, had tried to cross U.S. Highway 20 at around 12:30 p.m. when he was hit by a newer Honda CRV, driven by 41-year-old Carla Killian, also of Idaho Falls, according to Idaho State Police. ISP said Killian had been wearing a seat belt.

Part of Highway 20 was blocked for more than an hour. The incident is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.