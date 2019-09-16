75-year-old Lapwai Woman Killed in Multi-vehicle Crash Sunday

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)- A northern Idaho woman was killed when her small SUV crossed the center line and hit a sedan near Lewiston on Sunday.

According to Idaho State Police, 75-year-old Geneva Towner, of Lapwai, died after he Honda CRV crossed the center median and hit a Chrysler 200 on Highway 95 a little before 2 p.m.

The driver of the Chrysler, 21-year-old Mikalah Tinney, of Craigmont, and a juvenile passenger only sustained minor injuries. A third vehicle, a newer Ford Explorer was driven by Erik Hansen, 48, of Boise, who was not injured, rear-ended the Chrysler after the initial collision.

ISP says everyone had been wearing their seat belts. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Traffic had to be diverted for about four hours.