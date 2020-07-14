8 Phrases You Shouldn’t Say To Idahoans
People in Idaho are very proud of their state and where they are from. Even though I am not a native, I feel like I should have grown up here. If you recently moved here or are visiting, there are things no one should say to an Idahoan.
- 1
"There is nothing to do here"
Excuse me? There is an abundance of things to explore, hike, bike, camp, fish, shop, eat, events, etc. There is so much to do outside it is insane. About the only thing Idaho is missing are things like night clubs and most of the people wouldn't frequent those places anyway
- 2
"Where I came from we did it like this..."
That is great that wherever you came from that things were done differently. That is part of the beauty of the freedoms we have in America. However, here in Idaho we do things our way. Don't come here to try to change us, come here to enjoy the way we do things.
- 3
"No one needs more guns"
There is no such thing as too many guns. We want all the guns, we have a right to all the guns. Guns.
- 4
"Hunting is wrong"
No, hunting is not wrong. Poaching and wasting is wrong. Hunting is a great way to feed your family plus it is a lot of fun. It may not be your cup of tea, that is fine, but don't tell an Idahoan that they shouldn't hunt.
- 5
"I-da-ho, you mean You-da-ho"
Ha, ha, ha, never heard that one before.
- 6
"There is nothing but potatoes in Idaho"
If you ignore the lakes, rivers,mountains, forests, precious gems, history surrounding the Oregon Trail, wildlife and the caviar sure, Idaho is nothing but potatoes.
- 7
"Boyzee is great"
First of all it is pronounces "Boy-see" I was guilty of that. Secondly, yes it is great for some but the majority of people who live in Idaho don't really want that city life.
- 8
"I miss California"
Ok, so you moved here from California. Welcome. However, if you miss it and/or want Idaho to be a second California, that isn't going to work for us.