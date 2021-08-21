8 Reasons Idaho Is The Best Place To Be During Fall
I absolutely love summer don't get me wrong but there is something special about fall in Idaho. Forget the pumpkin spice and Halloween, Idaho is the best place for so many other reasons to spend time during the fall.
- 1
Fall Camping
Fall camping in Idaho is the best. Going to the South Hills, Stanley, Anderson Reservoir. Fall camping in Idaho is best, no bugs, cool nights for campfires, fishing without getting heat stroke.
- 2
Bon Fires
Have yourself a bon fire, the fire restrictions aren't in place during the fall. It is actually chilly enough at night that the fire feels the best.
- 3
Idaho's changing leaves
The leaves changing in Idaho is the best. The colors are amazing, especially if you head toward Sun Valley right when the weather starts to turn.
- 4
Straw Mazes and Pumpkin Patches
We have so many straw mazes and pumpkin patches and corn mazes around here. There isn't a weekend you can go if you are looking for a great place to check out. Some places even have things like apple guns! Hello!
- 5
Fall Rain
The smell of fall rain in Idaho is amazing. It has to be one of my favorite things. The crisp smell of the rain during the fall when it is a little chilly. Listening to the rain on a tin roof. Yes please.
- 6
Halloween
Ok, I know I said forget about Halloween, but there is so many spooky attractions. Haunted Mansions of Albion, Haunted Swamp, Haunted Corn Mazes. If you love Halloween, Idaho is the place to be.
- 7
Oktoberfest/Fall Beer
Idaho knows how to throw a party. There are lots of Oktoberfest parties around the area and Idaho produces a ridiculous amount of hops. If you like fall beer, Idaho is the place to be.
- 8
Hunting Season
Yes! Hunting season in Idaho is the best!