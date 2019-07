COCOLALLA, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say an 81-year-old man was killed in an ATV accident in north Idaho Thursday evening. In a statement ISP says at around 8:50 p.m. Philip Jacksi, of Cocolalla, died after being thrown from his 1997 Honda Four Tax ATV when he lost control of the vehicle. ISP says Jacksi was not wearing a helmet at the time.