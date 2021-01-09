82-year-old Man Dies After Hit-and-run in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-An 82-year-old pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver and later died at the hospital Friday evening in Nampa.

According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded a little before 6:30 p.m. to a report of a person being hit on the 400 block of 2nd Avenue N. and found the 82-year-old victim lying in the road. The individual had been hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. The elderly man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The police department is working to track down the vehicle that hit the man and has asked for any witnesses to come forward and contact them.