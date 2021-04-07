o]IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An 85-year-old man was killed when he stopped to help a motorist after they had slid off the interstate near Idaho Falls Tuesday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to a call at around 7:45 a.m. that a pedestrian had been hit on Interstate 15. Glen Howard of Idaho Falls had stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder and tried to cross the two lanes over to the median to help a motorist that had slid into the median.

Howard was hit by a Dodge pickup driven by 71-year-old Stephen Blaser, of Blackfoot. Howard died at the scene. Idaho Falls EMS, Idaho Falls Police, and the Idaho Transportation Department also responded to the crash.

